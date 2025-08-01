NAHCO’s Profit Surge To N8.88bn In H1, 2025 Amid Diversification Push

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc has delivered a commanding financial performance in the first half of 2025, leveraging a doubling in revenue and enhanced operational efficiency to record a 166.7% leap in net profit to ₦8.88 billion.

The remarkable earnings upswing underscores the firm’s growing resilience and renewed strategic focus on diversification, digitisation, and shareholder value creation.

According to the company’s unaudited interim report for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, NAHCO’s group revenue surged by 102.06 per cent to ₦32.33 billion, compared to ₦16 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

This robust top-line growth cascaded down the profit lines, as gross profit jumped by 117.73 per cent to ₦19.16 billion, and operating profit climbed 126.9 per cent to ₦11.64 billion.

Pre-tax profit rose significantly by 148.21 per cent from ₦4.75 billion to ₦11.79 billion, while net profit soared to ₦8.88 billion from ₦3.33 billion in the comparable period, translating to earnings per share (EPS) of ₦4.55—up from ₦1.71—signalling strong headroom for improved dividend payout.

NAHCO’s impressive performance was underpinned by stronger midline cost management, as profit margins expanded across the board.

Gross margin rose from 55 per cent to 59.26 per cent, while operating and pre-tax margins increased to 36.0 per cent and 36.5 per cent respectively. Return on total assets tripled to 20.14 per cent, and return on equity rose sharply to 51.09 per cent, reflecting efficient capital utilisation.

The half-year results further consolidate the momentum from NAHCO’s record-breaking 2024 performance, during which the company more than doubled pre-tax profit to ₦18.70 billion and declared an industry-leading ₦11.58 billion in dividends—up 134 per cent year-on-year.

Chairman, Dr Seinde Fadeni, reaffirmed the board’s commitment to the company’s five-year growth strategy, which targets revenue exceeding ₦300 billion by 2030.

“The year was one of tremendous progress, marked by significant achievements and a renewed sense of purpose,” Fadeni said, adding that NAHCO is undergoing a transformative phase with investments in modern equipment, staff welfare, and next-generation technologies such as Oracle ERP and HCM systems.

He disclosed that the company has initiated a diversification plan that includes hotel development and expansion of its commodities export business, buoyed by the commissioning of a new NAHCO Export Packaging and Processing Centre in Lagos, Nigeria’s first.

Group Managing Director, Mr Olumuyiwa Olumekun, noted that the group’s operational achievements, including the recertification of key stations and a refocus on digitisation, ESG compliance, and logistics integration, are key pillars supporting sustained growth.

“Since our evolution from a pure ground handling company to a diversified logistics group, our commitment to excellence and innovation has intensified. We are better positioned than ever to deliver superior value to our stakeholders,” Olumekun said.

With continued investment in fleet renewal and human capital, alongside a clear-eyed strategy for expansion, NAHCO appears well on course to consolidate its leadership in the aviation and logistics sectors, while charting new frontiers for growth.