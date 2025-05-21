NAHCO’s N11.6b Dividends Ignite Shareholder Optimism Ahead 44th AGM

Share

As the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc prepares to convene its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM), the company’s proposed N11.6 billion dividends after a remarkable financial performance has drawn a chorus of approval from shareholders and market watchers alike.

The firm’s audited 2024 financials, recently released to the Nigerian Exchange, reflect a period of exceptional growth and strategic execution, igniting investor confidence and setting the stage for what many anticipate will be a milestone shareholders’ meeting.

At the heart of the excitement is NAHCO’s staggering 115.4 per cent surge in profit before tax, which climbed to N18.70 billion in 2024, up from N8.68 billion the previous year.

Total revenue increased by 88.5 per cent, from N28.40 billion to N53.54 billion, driven by enhanced operational efficiencies and expanding client partnerships.

Gross profit rose even more sharply—by 120.5 per cent—reaching N33.08 billion in 2024 from N15 billion in 2023, while operating profit more than doubled to N19.84 billion, underscoring the strength of NAHCO’s core operations.

Buoyed by this outstanding performance, the board of directors, chaired by Dr. Seinde Fadeni, has proposed a dividend of N11.58 billion—more than double the N4.95 billion paid out in the prior year.

This translates to N5.94 per share, a payout widely lauded by the shareholder community as both generous and sustainable. Early signs from 2025 suggest the momentum is far from slowing.

NAHCO’s unaudited Q1 2025 results reveal that revenue for the period has already more than doubled compared to Q1 2024.

The company has also completed 95 percent of its contract renewals and successfully onboarded new clients. Operational capacity is set for a boost as newly acquired ground support equipment arrives at the Lagos seaport.

The company’s performance has earned glowing endorsements from shareholder associations. “NAHCO has done fantastically well. It has outperformed investors’ expectations,” said Mr. Moses Igbrude, National Coordinator of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN).

