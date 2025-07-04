NAHCON Wraps Up 2025 Hajj As Last Flight Departs For Kaduna

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has successfully concluded the return airlift of Nigerian pilgrims from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following the 2025 Hajj exercise.

The final flight departed Jeddah today at 10:30am approximately carrying 87 pilgrims back to Kaduna State.

The return leg operation spanned 17 days after commencing on June 13, 2025. In his farewell address to the pilgrims, the Chairman of NAHCON, Professor Abdullah Saleh Usman, expressed profound gratitude to Allah for granting Nigerian a smooth and successful Hajj exercise.

He attributed this success to the spirit of unity and cooperation demonstrated by State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards officials, airline operators and other service providers, as well as obedience of the pilgrims to laid down guidelines.

The Commission’s Assistant Information Officer in a Statement yesterday said Fatima Usara said the Chairman urged the returning pilgrims to continue praying for Nigeria to overcome its challenges and to remember the nation’s leaders in their prayers.

He also reminded them that Hajj serves as an opportunity to build meaningful relationships which foster peace and harmony, therefore Professor Usman encouraged them to sustain the ties of friendships they established during their pilgrimage.

The Chairman flanked by Commissioner Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, Secretary of the Commission, Dr Mustapha Alli, Special Assistant to the President Ameen Amshi and other NAHCON staff prayed for their safe journey back to Nigeria. He reassured that NAHCON will continue to improvement in its mandate for Nigerian pilgrims in line with global best practices.