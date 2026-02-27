NAHCON Warns Pilgrims: Medical Certificate Not Accepted From Private Hospitals

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, professionalism, and strict regulatory oversight as preparations intensify for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

This position was made known during a strategic stakeholders’ meeting held at the Commission’s headquarters (Hajj House) in Abuja.The meeting brought together Commissioners, Board Members, Executive Secretaries and Chairmen of State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, members of the Forum of State Executive Secretaries, the Medical Mission team, and management staff.

The new NAHCON Chairman, Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf clarified that the reduction in Hajj quota for 2026 is a global development affecting multiple participating countries and not targeted at Nigeria. He attributed the adjustment to logistical capacity considerations and evolving regulatory measures by Saudi authorities.

He urged state officials to correct public misconceptions suggesting that Nigeria was singled out. Ambassador Yusuf announced that Nigeria’s allocation stands at 40,250 pilgrims (excluding Tour Operators).

However, uploaded data reportedly exceeded that number. He therefore directed States to urgently reconcile and withdraw excess entries to avoid bottlenecks. NAHCON emphasized that Saudi authorities have fixed a firm visa deadline of 1st Shawwal, with no indication of extension.

To beat the deadline, state pilgrims boards were therefore instructed to conclude medical screenings, documentation, and data uploads within the prescribed operational window to ensure timely visa issuance.

The Commission warned against substitution on flight manifests due to integration between airline bookings and accommodation systems. The Board Member representing Ministry of Health, Dr Said Dumbulwa briefed stakeholders on strengthened health certification requirement which include: Screening at government-recognized hospitals only, mandatory inclusion of medical & dental council registration numbers, digital upload of medical certificates for verification and strict adherence to identified disqualifying medical conditions.