NAHCON, Tour Operators Strategise For 2025 Hajj Operations In Makkah

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) met with Private Tour Operators recently at the Nigeria Hajj Affairs Office, Ummul Jud, Makkah. The meeting was organized to facilitate further preparations for 2025 Hajj.

In his opening remarks, the NAHCON’S Chairman/ CEO, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman welcomed the Tour Operators to the meeting and thanked them for honouring the invitation.

He said as the clock is ticking NAHCON is working round the clock to ensure a smooth operation. He said as partners in progress they should table all their complaints for a way forward.

On the issue of Tents in Muna, Professor Abdullahi told the gathering that NAHCON was able to book 1000 bed spaces in Tent A but still awaiting to hear about the Tent A plus from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. He therefore urged the Tour Operator Companies to indicate their interest for the Tent A allocation.

He said time is running out therefore appealed to them to cooperate with NAHCON for a smooth Hajj operation. In his welcome address, the Commissioner in charge of Operations Inspectorate, Compliance and Licensing, Prince Anofiu Elegusi, said this meeting should not have come at a better time and their presence signifies a vital partnership for the welfare of Nigerian Pilgrims.

He said the role of Tour Operators is very crucial for a successful Hajj and therefore urged them to be open in their dialogue and also share ideas for a smooth operation. As the meeting progressed the floor was given to the Tour Operators for their input.

The issue of meeting the service providers of Tent A dominated the discussion as the Tour Operators requested to meet with them to agree on common grounds. This, they averred will avert reoccurrence of what happened in 2024.

The Commission promised to arrange a meeting and inspection of the facilities with the service providers as soon as possible.

Another issue the tour operators lodged is the difficulty they are facing in payment on the e-track. On this Nahcon promise to intervene and call on the affected tour operators to avail them with more detailed information.

At the end of meeting, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON offered a special prayer for Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 73th birthday and wished him more successful years in good health.

