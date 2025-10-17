NAHCON, Tour Operators Resolve Disagreement On Service Providers

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and Licensed Tour Operators have come together to address lingering disagreements over the choice of service providers for the forthcoming Hajj. This follows the unresolved choice upon which the last meeting ended.

The meeting was held virtually on Sunday October 12, 2025. During the meeting, tour operators remained divided on which service providers to engage.

In response, NAHCON’s Commissioner of Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, announced that a neutral company would be introduced to ensure fairness.

He directed that all ten lead companies and the committee earlier set up to deliberate on the matter and should immediately integrate and hold extensive consultations with the company; they are to decide on the packages and cost with a view to reach a decision in the collective interest of all members. Members suggested that discussions should also touch different types of packages and cost to which the Commissioner affirmed.

Prince Elegushi emphasized that the operators should own the discussions and resolutions, and to understand that this intervention is coming due to shortage of time. He stressed the need for unity and cooperation within the industry.

Participants at the meeting commended the Commissioner’s mature intervention, describing it as a timely step towards ensuring transparency and harmony in the selection process.