NAHCON To Pay N5.94 Final Dividend To Shareholders

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company says it will pay a final dividend of N5.94 per ordinary share to its shareholders for the 2024 financial year.

The company declared this in a corporate disclosure through the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. The 2024 dividend, an increase from N2.54 dividend paid in the 2023 financial year, will be paid on Friday, May 9.

The disclosure reads: “A final dividend of N5.94 kobo per ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval, will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Friday 9th May 2025.

“The Register of shareholders will be closed from Monday May 12 Wednesday May 14. “On Friday May 23 2025, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday 9th May 2024.” NAHCO’s 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held in Lagos on Friday May 23.

