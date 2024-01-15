NAHCON Signs New Hajj Agreement For Smooth 2024

The Chairman National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, has signed the 2024 agreement with new Hajj Operating, Ithraa Al Khair Company for the provisions of special Hajj care and package for the Nigerian Pilgrimage.

The agreement signed on Sunday, January 14, 2024, contained details of service delivery expected from the group and the cost of each service along with penalties in case of violation by any party.

The Assistant Director of Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, said in a press release that the signing of the agreement followed a careful survey of packages offered by other similar Mutawwif companies that met with the NAHCON team and others during the just concluded Hajj and Umrah exhibition.

She said, that during the signing of the agreement which was done alongside the Chairman of the Ithraa Mutawwif Company, Dr Ahmad Sindhi, Malam Arabi cautioned officials of the company to discharge their responsibilities to the pilgrims with all sincerity as contained in the pact.

She said, the NAHCON Chairman, emphasized that NAHCON will be involved fully in monitoring service provision from the implementation of the agreement to the end of execution.

The NAHCON helmsman expressed that this is the time to start the relationship afresh between NAHCON and the Mutawwif Company, on fresh terms built on trust. He called on Dr Sindhi to make sure the errors that happened in the past did not happen again.

In his response, Dr Sindhi promised to continue with an open line of communication to fix any problem immediately before it escalated.

He assured of the Company’s readiness for teamwork with the singular objective of serving pilgrims well. In addition, Dr Sindhi explained that working with NAHCON over the years has made them smarter and better, putting them in a position to always improve.

Tawafa establishments are a key part of the modern Hajj operations. Beginning from time immemorial, the Mutawwif job used to be a hereditary responsibility to pilgrims at a time when pilgrims used to stay in Makkah for months before the commencement of Hajj proper.

In another development, countries with large numbers of pilgrims have been mandated to sign the Tafweej (group movement) Memorandum of Understanding.

The MoU provides a framework that each country must align itself with on Saudi Arabia’s system of moving pilgrims in groups, especially during the five Hajj days. The Secretary to the Commission Dr Rabi’u Abdullahi Kontagora signed the Mou on behalf of the Commission.

It would be recalled that the NAHCON Chairman, Malam Ahmad Arabi had earlier advised private Hajj managers present in the Kingdom to utilize the opportunity offered by the recently concluded Hajj and Umrah Exhibition to identify alternative service providers.

“This organized survey promoted the full participation of the Nigerian Hajj industry in the exhibition. Malam Arabi’s strategic management prowess was bagged for the Nigeria award during the closing ceremony of the exhibition.