NAHCON Signs Mou With 4 Banks To Deepen Hajj Savings Scheme

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has taken another significant step toward strengthening the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with four participating financial institutions, Alternative Bank, Jaiz Bank, Lotus Bank and TAJ Bank.

The NAHCON Spokesperson Fatima Sanda Usara, in a Statement said under the new partnership, the banks are mandated to launch user-friendly pilgrims’ registration portals and manage HSS funds strictly in line with Islamic finance principles. Each bank will also develop a comprehensive implementation roadmap designed to ensure transparency, protect pilgrims’ interests, and expand nationwide access to the scheme.

Speaking at the event, the NAHCON Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman explained that the HSS provides a structured pathway for Nigerians to plan early for Hajj, adding that many prospective pilgrims are eager to enroll but limited by inadequate awareness. He said NAHCON, in collaboration with the banks, will intensify sensitization efforts through the Ulama, traditional and digital media, to deepen public understanding of the long-term benefits of the scheme.

The Chairman commended the commitment of the HSS Unit and the partner banks for advancing the scheme. Commissioner for Policy, Personnel, Management and Finance (PPMF), Prince Abdulrazaq Aliu congratulated the partner banks and noted that they were selected based on their proven capacity to deliver. He stressed the need for a performance review matrix and periodic assessment to measure the progress and impact of the scheme.

He reaffirmed that NAHCON will provide the required platform, guidelines, and regulatory support for success of HSS. In his submission Commissioner of Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi described it as a lifeline of Hajj Operation looking at Saudi’s vision 2030. He said there is no way Nigeria would continue planning for Hajj in the traditional way and expect to meet up with the Saudi arrangements. He expressed confidence that with the HSS, Nigeria will produce readily registered pilgrims in future when requests for data.

While presenting the closing remarks, Commissioner of Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), Professor Abubakar Yagawal expressed delight that with this new invigoration of the HSS Nigeria’s Hajj problem is solved by 99.9 percent. He envisaged Nigeria towing the lines of countries like Indonesia in the Hajj arena.

By signing the MoU, the banks are now formally authorized to deploy their digital platforms for the enrollment of intending pilgrims and to invest pilgrims’ deposits in approved halal ventures. It would be recalled that each of the institutions had previously demonstrated their portal prototypes to NAHCON.