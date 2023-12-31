NAHCON Set for 2024 Hajj Despite Low Turnout Of Intending Pilgrims – Chairman

Despite concerns raised about the low turnout of intending pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj, the Chairman of National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Jalal Arabi, said the Commission will carry out the Hajj activities with any number of intending pilgrims that meeting up with the payment of N4.5 million deadline. A statement by the Assistant Director Public Affairs of the Commission, Fatima Usara, disclosed that the Chairman made the position of the Commission clear at the various Hajj 2024 registration centers he visited.

She said, “Appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on October 17, 2023, Malam Arabi had been emphasising that NAHCON is prepared to work with any number of registered pilgrims able to pay the N4.5 million Hajj deposit by the December 31 deadline. “He assured me that the fare would not exceed the deposit if not reduced. The Chairman consistently stressed the importance of timely arrangements to protect the interest of those who have sacrificed and paid their deposits so that their chances would not be jeopardized by late remittance.

He had therefore urged State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards as state-level Hajj managers, to remit deposits promptly.” Ms Usara said, while some of the managers called for a deadline extension due to farmers awaiting harvest, others were optimistic about last-minute payments from businesspersons. Malam Arabi’s rationale centered on fairness and action in the interest of those who have paid. “Similarly, to address procrastination, and give equal chance to those who might have not known the consequences, NAHCON collaborated with state welfare boards for sensitization campaigns on the risks of delaying payment as the deadline for Hajj this year has changed from the normal.”

“Contrary to the notion of a dilemma, NAHCON has completed 60 percent of its Hajj preparations. The challenge lies in determining the exact number of those who have paid the Hajj fares, justifying the Commission’s advocacy for the adoption of the Hajj Savings Scheme for better control and planning.