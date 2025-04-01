NAHCON Seeks Prayers, Support For Smooth Hajj

Share

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) yesterday sought continued prayers and support of relevant stakeholders to ensure 2025 Hajj operations without a hitch.

In an Eid el-Fitr goodwill message, Chairman Abdullahi Saleh said:“This Eid comes at a critical time to us in NAHCON, especially a time when we intensify preparations for the 2025 Hajj.

“In the light of this and the positive aura of Ramadan, I humbly appeal for the continued prayers and support of all stakeholders for the Commission to deliver a smooth and wellorganised Hajj that we all yearn to witness.”

He congratulated the Muslim faithful on successful completion of Ramadan. Saleh said:

“By the special grace of Almighty Allah, we are alive to witness the end of another blessed month of Ramadan in high spirits and hope that our acts of worship will earn us His pleasure and forgiveness.

“On behalf of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), I join millions of Muslims in sincerely praying that we sustain the spirit of unity, sacrifice, and obedience that Ramadan instilled in us; this is the essence of humanity.”

