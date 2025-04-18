NAHCON Seeks Cooperation Of Stakeholders For Successful Hajj Operation

Share

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has appealed to its stakeholders to prioritise collaboration for a successful 2025 Hajj operation.

In a statement signed by Fatima Sanda Usara, Assistant Director, Information and Publication, the Commission said pilgrims have made huge financial, emotional, and spiritual investments for the forthcoming Hajj, and differences of understanding among stakeholders should not be allowed to affect efficient service delivery.

NAHCON’s statement is coming on the heels of a series of exchanges in the media and bickering among its stakeholders.

“This development, coming at a critical period when preparations for Hajj are peaking, is indeed a cause for concern,” the statement said. “However, on the positive side, these exchanges reflect the keen interest of various stakeholders in ensuring the success of Hajj. It shows that, despite differing opinions, all parties share a common concern for the welfare of the pilgrims.”

The Commission pledged to hold a stakeholders’ retreat after the 2025 Hajj, noting the back and forth in the media indicates a possible gap in understanding the specific roles and responsibilities of different actors within the Hajj industry.

“It is worth recalling that since the assumption of office by the new NAHCON Chairman, Prof Abdullahi Saleh Usman, there has hardly been sufficient time to convene a stakeholders’ conference or retreat where roles, responsibilities, and limitations of each party could be clearly spelt out,” the statement said.

“Also recall that before his untimely exit from office, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi had indeed planned to hold such a retreat to address contentious issues and promote smoother operations going forward.

“The Commission fully understands these dynamics and, therefore, appeals to all stakeholders to kindly prioritize collaboration towards the immediate goal of delivering a successful Hajj exercise.

We assure all concerned that, by Allah’s grace, the Commission will convene such a retreat after the Hajj, where all issues can be thoroughly discussed and amicably resolved.

“For now, our stakeholders’ collective priority should be ensuring the success of the forthcoming Hajj, especially considering the huge financial, emotional, and spiritual investments that pilgrims have made in order to discharge this spiritual obligation. Let us not allow our differences of understanding affect the trust reposed on us to serve our pilgrims efficiently.”

The Commission meanwhile announced that the Saudi Arabian authorities have declared April 13 as the deadline for pilgrims who wish to enter the Kingdom for Umrah. April 29 was also declared as the deadline for those in the Kingdom for Umrah to exit Saudi Arabia in preparation for this year’s Hajj.

According to the Saudi authorities, any violation will attract a fine of SR100, 000 (one hundred thousand Saudi Riyals). “Please, all Umrah pilgrims are advised to be guided by this directive to avoid any embarrassment,” NAHCON stated.

