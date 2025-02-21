NAHCON Secures 52,544 Hajj Slots For States, Reserves 16,263 For Tour Operators

Share

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has secured 52,544 spaces for state pilgrims camps and reserved 16,263 slots for tour operators to enable Nigerian pilgrims perform 2025 Hajj rites in Saudi Arabia.

Hajia Fatima Usara, Assistant Director, NAHCON Information and Publications Division, disclosed this in her publication titled “ NAHCON always in the Media: Understanding the Spotlight – With 2025 Hajj Update’’ in Abuja.

Usara said NAHCON, under the leadership of Prof. Abdullahi Usman, secured the spaces by paying upfront on behalf of states’ pilgrims’ boards and private tour operators to ensure that Nigerian pilgrims did not miss out.

“As a reminder, NAHCON had secured 52,544 spaces for State Pilgrims Camps. “Under the new contract, the projected number of pilgrims is split between two service providers as follows “Mashariq Dhahabiah will cater to 26,287 pilgrims, while Ekram Deif will accommodate 26,257 Nigerian pilgrims expected to complete their registration by a soon-tobe-confirmed date.

“Meanwhile, Rawaf Mina is expected to confirm the availability of 100 VIP tents,’’ she said. Usara said Usman leveraged the lifeline given by the Saudi authorities to accommodate more Nigerian pilgrims that habitually make late remittances yet put pressure on NAHCON for Hajj slots.

Share

Please follow and like us: