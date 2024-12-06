NAHCON Refunds N301.56m To Kebbi Pilgrims

Share

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has refunded N301.56 million to 4,936 pilgrims from Kebbi State, who performed the 2023 Hajj.

Each pilgrim will receive a refund of N61,080, the Commission noted. According to the Chairman of Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Faruku Aliyu Yaro Enabo, the refund is being made in compliance with NAHCON’s directive to compensate pilgrims for services not rendered during the 2023 Hajj.

“The Kebbi State government has deposited the funds into the agency’s account for distribution to the beneficiaries,” he stated, adding that the exercise would be monitored by the EFCC, ICPC, NSCDC, Police, DSS, and other security agencies to ensure transparency.

Faruku, who urged local government chairmen to monitor the exercise and ensure all affected pilgrims receive their refunds, reiterated the Board’s responsibility to ensure timely refund to all eligible pilgrims.

He noted that NAHCON has extended the payment deadline for the 2025 Hajj to the end of December 2024. Therefore, he said that prospective pilgrims were encouraged to make early payments in order to secure better accommodations, timely transportation, and other essential services during the Hajj.

