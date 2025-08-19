NAHCON Reaffirms Commitment To Due Process

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has reaffirmed its commitment to due process, accountability, and transparency in its operations, dismissing recent unverified allegations circulating in some sections of the media.

In a statement by its Assistant Director of Information and Publication, Fatima Binta Usara, the Commission stressed that as a public institution established by law, it remains dedicated to serving Nigerian pilgrims with responsibility, honesty, and efficiency.

Usara noted that NAHCON maintains an open working relationship with relevant government agencies, including anti-corruption and regulatory bodies, and would not shield any staff or process found wanting.

She urged the public, especially the media, to refrain from speculation and allow the appropriate authorities to conclude their investigations without resorting to media trials that could subject innocent persons to undue embarrassment.

“The Commission is confident that the truth will emerge through proper channels,” she stated.

NAHCON assured Nigerians that it remains focused on post-Hajj evaluations, resolving operational challenges, and strengthening measures to ensure improved service delivery in future Hajj exercises.