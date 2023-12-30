Despite concerns raised about the low turnout of registration of intending pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj operations, the National Hajj Commission, (NAHCON), Chairman Jalal Arabi, has said that the Commission is highly ready to carry out Hajj activities with any number of Intending Pilgrims that turnout.

A press release signed by the Assistant Director of Public Affairs of the Commission, Fatima Usara, reminded that the Chairman and the Commission made its stance clear on the 2024 Hajj registration in various forums attended by the Commission’s Chairman, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi.

She said, “Appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on October 17, 2023, Malam Arabi had been emphasizing that NAHCON is prepared to work with any number of registered pilgrims able to pay the N4.5 million Hajj deposit by the December 31 deadline.

“He assured me that the fare would not exceed the deposit if not reduced. The Chairman consistently stressed the importance of timely arrangements to protect the interest of those who have sacrificed and paid their deposits so that their chances would not be jeopardized by late remittance.

“He had therefore urged State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards. as state-level Hajj managers, to remit deposits promptly.”

Fatima Usara said, that while some of the managers called for a deadline extension due to farmers awaiting harvest, others were optimistic about last-minute payments from businesspersons. Malam Arabi’s rationale centred on fairness and action in the interest of those who have paid.

“Similarly, to address procrastination, and give equal chance to those who might have not known the consequences, NAHCON collaborated with state welfare boards for sensitization campaigns on the risks of delaying payment as the deadline for Hajj this year has changed from the normal.”

“Contrary to the notion of a dilemma, NAHCON has completed 60% of its Hajj preparations. The challenge lies in determining the exact number of those who have paid the Hajj fares, justifying the Commission’s advocacy for the adoption of the Hajj Savings Scheme for better control and planning.

“This system would allow NAHCON and each state to track the number of intending pilgrims eligible for the Hajj season, project balances, and streamline preparations efficiently.”

Fatima Sanda Usara, notes that NAHCON is aware of the challenges faced by State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards and intending pilgrims. It is noteworthy that the Commission has not yet announced the final Hajj fare for the 2024 Hajj, providing a potential opportunity for many pilgrims to initiate or finalize their payments.

“In addressing concerns about the timing of slot allocation to Private Tour Operators, it is important to clarify that the allocation of slots to the tour operators has no connection to the 31st December Hajj remittance deadline. While the suspension may have changed the allocation timeline, it does not affect the final payment to the Operators.”

“It is crucial to understand that the earlier suspension of approved companies by NAHCON was solely due to grievances from non-selected entities.

“The Commission remains committed to transparency and fairness in the allocation process which is significant in establishing trust, a cornerstone for cooperation that will ensure a smooth and efficient Hajj preparation.”

“While NAHCON thanks the said media for its continued support, we encourage stakeholders and the public to seek accurate information and reach out to us for balanced perspectives and clarification as we strive to maintain open communication and transparency in our operations,” She reminded.