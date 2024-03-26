NAHCON: Pilgrims To Pay Additional N1.9m

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has urged pilgrims who registered for the 2024 Hajj before the previous deadline of February 12 to pay a balance of N1.9 million per the current exchange rate.

The commission had on February 3 fixed N4.9 million as the 2024 Hajj fare for intending pilgrims from the Southern departure centre.

Chairman Jalal Arabi said they had secured substantial discounts from service providers in Saudi Arabia to reduce the pilgrimage cost for intending pilgrims.

He said: “The cost of the 2024 Hajj shot up to N6 million due to the volatile currency situation in Nigeria but for the commission’s intervention by consolidating the gains achieved in lowering the cost of services. Consequently, intending pilgrims from Nigeria’s Southern centre are required to pay N4.8 million as Hajj fare.”