NAHCON-led Rally Lifts Equities By N379bn As Bullish Sentiment Seeps Market

The Nigerian stock market bounced back to positive trajectory midweek, as strong investor appetite for Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc and 60 other gainers lifted the market by a robust N379 billion yesterday.

Buoyed by broad-based demand for large and mid-cap stocks, the benchmark AllShare Index (ASI) advanced by 598.67 points or 0.50 per cent to close at 120,339.90, while market capitalisation rose correspondingly to N76.18 trillion.

The bullish performance was largely underpinned by sustained bargain hunting in key tickers, with notable upward price movements in NAHCO, CAP Plc, Lafarge Africa, Honeywell Flour Mills, and Nigerian Breweries.

Market breadth, a measure of investor sentiment, was firmly positive. Sixty-one equities posted gains against 15 decliners—a signal of strong underlying optimism.

Leading the gainers’ table were C&I Leasing, Cutix, Ellah Lakes, International Energy Insurance, Omatek Ventures, Secure Electronic Technology, Smart Products Nigeria, and Thomas Wyatt Nigeria, which each posted the maximum daily gain of 10 per cent.

Caverton Offshore Support Group followed closely with a 9.98 per cent rise to close at N6.94 per share. FTN Cocoa Processors and Meyer also impressed, climbing 9.95 per cent apiece to settle at N4.42 and N12.15 respectively.

However, the day was not without pockets of profit-taking. Deap Capital Management & Trust topped the losers’ list, shedding 9.09 per cent to close at N1.00 per share.

John Holt fell 5.41 per cent to N7.00, while Dangote Sugar Refinery declined by 5.32 per cent to close at N44.50. Universal Insurance and Oando lost 4.76 per cent and 4.73 per cent respectively. The trading session also recorded a surge in market activity.

Turnover soared by 99.1 per cent as investors exchanged 1.047 bil – lion shares worth N12.174 billion in 21,964 transactions. Royal Exchange topped the volume chart with 218.70 million shares valued at N229.11 million.

Japaul Gold & Ventures followed, trading 174.09 million shares worth N473.44 million. Ellah Lakes recorded a notable 83.47 million shares traded, valued at N762.23 million.

Also active on the chart were Wema Bank, with 71.14 million shares worth N1.068 billion, and Chams Holding Company, which moved 37.58 million shares valued at N87.14 million.