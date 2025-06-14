Share

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Friday commended Saudi Arabia’s authorities and Daleel Al Maalim Transportation Company for their unwavering support and hospitality extended to Nigerian pilgrims during the 2025 Hajj operations.

The Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Usman, gave this commendation in a statement issued by the Principal Information Officer, Malam Shafii Mohammed, in Makkah.

Usman, who spoke during a dinner hosted in honour of NAHCON by Daleel Al Maalim in Makkah to mark the successful conclusion of the Hajj rites, highlighted their cooperation, generosity, and display of Islamic brotherhood throughout the operation.

The NAHCON Chairman extended his appreciation to Daleel Al Maalim for their partnership and exemplary service in facilitating the movement of Nigerian pilgrims across the holy sites.

Usman attributed the overall success to divine mercy, the commitment of all stakeholders, and the unrelenting support of the Saudi authorities.

He also paid glowing tribute to the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its tireless efforts in organising and securing a smooth Hajj for millions of pilgrims.

He said, “We express profound appreciation to the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Daleel Al Maalim Transportation Company for their unwavering support and hospitality.

“Hajj remains a global spiritual gathering that reflects the unity, brotherhood, and strength of the Muslim Ummah.

“Among the greatest benefits of Hajj is the opportunity it provides for Muslims from diverse backgrounds to meet, interact, and establish bonds of brotherhood while performing sacred rites ordained by Allah in designated places and days.

“This is a gesture we will never forget. Your hospitality will remain a living memory in our hearts. Saudi Arabia has proven once again to be a trustworthy custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

“The level of organisation, security, medical services, and general care for pilgrims is a testament to Allah’s favour upon this blessed land.”

