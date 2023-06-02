New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
NAHCON Inaugurates Assessment, Award C’ttee For #Hajj2023

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Tuesday inaugurated the assessment and award committee for the evaluation of this year’s hajj operation. The committee, which consisted of former Executive Secretaries of State Pilgrimage Welfare boards, is headed by Mallam Suleiman Usman, a former Director of Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS) of the Commission.

Speaking at the event, the Chair- man/CEO Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, charged the committee to ensure transparency, just and fairness in the discharge of their duties. “I wish to admonish you to be fair and just. I know that you can’t satisfy everybody. You’re not expected to satisfy everybody.”

He assured of the Commission’s support for the committee to achieve their objective and prayed for Allah’s guidance in the discharge of their duties. Speaking in the same vein, the Commissioners in charge of Operations and Licensing, Alh. Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa and that of Personnel, Management and Finance, Alh. Nura Hassan Yakassai charged the committee to improve on the criteria employed in the assessment to meet the international Standard and practice.

The award committee is an innovation to enhance quality service delivery to the pilgrims and spur the state boards to work ahead. Responding on behalf of the committee members, the head of the committee Mallam Suleiman Usman, expresses delight to the management for their appointment.

“We will not disappoint, we thank the management for giving us the opportunity to contribute our quota.” The committee, comprising seasoned professionals and Hajj Managers, will play a crucial role in evaluating and recognising outstanding achievements in the planning and execution of the 2023 Hajj operations.

The Assessment and Award Committee will also serve as a driving force to acknowledge and encourage excellence, efficiency, and innovation within the Hajj industry. By honoring individuals and organizations that go above and beyond in delivering exceptional services.

Paints Firm Reiterates Commitment, Priority To Staff Health, Safety
Beyond Issue Of CPR, The Kiss Of Death Is About Love, Ambition –Akinrowo

