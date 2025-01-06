NAHCON Gets Secretary

Share

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has appointed Alhaji Alidu Shutti as new acting secretary. He was appointed following voluntary resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Rabi’u Kontagora on December 6, 2024.

Alhaji Shutti, who has been serving as director unspectorate and compliance at NAHCON since 2023, would be in acting secretary position until a substantive secretary is appointed.

With a wealth of experience in Hajj and Umrah administration, Alhaji Shutti has risen through the ranks of the civil service, holding various positions, including head of tour operators division, assistant director of licensing division and deputy coordinator of Makkah office.

Shutti’s academic qualifications include a master degree in public administration, a bachelor degree in islamic studies and a diploma in hournalism.

Also, he has attended local and international seminars on Hajj operations in the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, among others.

