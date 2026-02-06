NAHCON Finalizes Makkah, Madinah Accommodation Contract For 2026 Hajj

Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Professor Abdullahi Usman, has said that the Commission has finalised Makkah and Madinah accommodation arrangements for the 2026 Hajj , ahead of the deadlines set by Saudi authorities.

The conclusion of the accommodation uploads and approval/acceptance by the Saudi ministry of Hajj is in line with the directive of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Kashim Shettima, GCON, that all critical Hajj arrangements should be finalised within approved Saudi timelines to safeguard Nigeria’s operational interests.

Professor Usman acknowledges the guidance and support of the Vice President throughout the process and notes the role played by the high-level delegation sent to Saudi Arabia, the NAHCON Board, the Nusuk Masar team, the leadership of the Forum of State Pilgrims Welfare Boards, NAHCON staff and relevant stakeholders involved in the accommodation process.

With the conclusion of these arrangements, Nigeria has secured its accommodation for the 2026 Hajj and is positioned among countries that have completed this critical requirement within the prescribed timelines. The Commission now proceeds to the next phase of operational preparations for the 2026 Hajj.