NAHCON Extends Hajj Registration To Jan 31

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has extended the Hajj registration deadline in response to the concerns raised by religious clerics, State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions, State Governors and other stakeholders regarding the closure of the 2024 Hajj registration.

This was as the Commission extended the deadline to January 31, 2024, in a statement made available to New Telegraph by Fatima Sanda Usara on Tuesday, January 2nd.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is pleased to announce the Federal Government’s approval for an extension of the deadline, for the closure of Hajj Registration, the new date is set for January 31, 2024, providing an additional opportunity for individuals to participate in this sacred pilgrimage.”

The Assistant Director of Public Affairs of the Commission said the overwhelming request for an extension from various religious communities underscores the significance of ensuring accessibility to a broader spectrum of the faithfuls eager to embark on the spiritual journey of Hajj.

“Consequently, NAHCON is confident that before the expiration of the new deadline, with the support of its sister agencies, the Commission would have determined the total cost of 2024 Hajj.”

Fatima added that the extension therefore provides a window for new registrants to do so and by the end of January, those who need to balance up payment would be able to do so as well.

“NAHCON seizes this chance to remind intending pilgrims and other stakeholders that the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has slated 25th February as the end date for signing all contracts, signalling the end of payments into IBAN accounts.

“With this extension, NAHCON has barely a month to finalize payment of all Hajj deposits into its IBAN account for the 2024 Hajj.”

“This extension, even though overstretches NAHCON’s preparatory timeline, reflects the Commission’s Chairman, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi’s commitment to accommodating the concerns of stakeholders.”

The Chairman expressed gratitude to religious leaders, state boards, and governors for their advocacy on behalf of the pilgrims.

Malam Arabi described this collaborative effort as a testament to the shared commitment to facilitating a meaningful and inclusive Hajj experience for all. He prayed all Hajj handlers would utilize this opportunity well for the success of 2024 Hajj operations.