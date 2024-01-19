NAHCON Denies Employment Notice, Caution Against Fraudsters

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Friday said it has observed the misleading information circulating on social media regarding the invitation for recruitment of volunteer nursing staff for the 2024 Hajj services.

The Commission, Assistant Director, Fatima Sanda Usara, said it is crucial for the public to be aware that NAHCON has not registered any organization for the recruitment of volunteer nurses during Hajj. We strongly caution against falling victim to potential scams.

She clarifies that only medical personnel engaged by the Commission would be authorized to practice medicare during Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

For emphasis, even the setting up of clinics by verified country representatives such as NAHCON is strictly regulated by Saudi Arabia’s authorities hence how could any organization offer medical assistance without the Commission’s knowledge?

She said that under Saudi Arabian medical policies, no State Pilgrims’ Board, Private Tour Operators or organizations are permitted to run clinics except under a Hajj participating country’s recognized Hajj Mission with approval from the Saudi Ministry of Health through the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

” Whoever does otherwise runs the risk of arrest and persecution, NAHCON, further clarifies that Sheikh Dr Muhammad Suleman Adam, the Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque has disassociated himself from this purported recruitment offer.

Similarly, the NAHCON delegation, on the instruction of its Chairman Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi who is on official assignment in Saudi Arabia, met Dr. Suleman for clarification over the matter.

Led by Malam Yusuf Balele and Ahmad Muhammad of the NAHCON Media unit, the revered Sheikh assured the team of their commitment to share only authentic information from NAHCON as the organization charged with Hajj matters in Nigeria.

He called for collaboration between NAHCON and Ulama in the dissemination of the Commission’s messages to avoid misinformation.