NAHCON Delegation Inspects Medical Clinics And Outposts In Makkah

A delegation of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), led by the Commissioner for Policy, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), Professor Abubakar Yagawal, has conducted an extensive inspection tour of NAHCON-operated medical clinics and outposts in Makkah.

The team visited the Shari’ Sittin Clinic, Misfalah Clinic, Kano State Medical Outpost, and Niger State Medical Outpost. Accompanying the Commissioner were NAHCON Hon. Commissioner representing the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Saidu Ahmad Dumbulwa; Deputy Director of Planning, Ibrahim Mahmood; and senior members of the National Medical Team At the Shari’ Sittin Clinic, the Head of Clinic, Dr. Fakhrdeen Muhammad, guided the delegation through treatment wards and pharmacy units.

At Misfalah Clinic, Dr. Bunu Bukar conducted a tour of the male and female wards, while at the Kano State Medical Outpost, Dr. Ahmad Usman showcased the clinic’s operations and services.

Clinic heads reported treating various medical conditions, including flu, chest infections, hypertension, diabetes-related complications, and a successfully managed case of cardiac arrest. A few mortality cases were also recorded.

Pilgrims interviewed praised NAHCON for providing free, timely, and compassionate healthcare, commending the professionalism of the medical personnel. Professor Yagawal expressed satisfaction with the state of the facilities and lauded the dedication of the medical teams.

Following the inspection, the delegation held a debriefing at the Ummul Jood Office, where issues raised included timely redeployment of medical staff after duty completion, passport management, enhancement of the Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system, and the need to engage Saudi authorities on access to controlled drugs for psychiatric cases, among other matters.

Professor Yagawal assured the team that all concerns would be relayed to the NAHCON Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, with promises of action.

He also emphasized the importance of rewarding outstanding staff performance. The visit underscores NAHCON’s commitment to quality healthcare and the well-being of Nigerian pilgrims during the 2025 Hajj.