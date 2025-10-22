NAHCON Chairman, Usman Denied Rifts With Shettima

The Chairman/ CEO, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, Professor Abdallah Saleh Usman, has dismissed reports of rifts between him and the office of the Vice President, Mr Kashim Shettima, describing the reports as malicious, reckless and a blatant lie.

An online newspaper on Monday, October 21, published a story titled, “How NAHCON Chairman Used DSS To Detain News Point Nigeria’s Editor for Exposing Corruption, Pro-Shettima Reports.”

In the report, the newspaper alleged that the NAHCON Chairman disrespects Vice President, Kashim Shettima and sponsored attacks against him.

But in a counterstatement by Ahmad Muazu, Media Technical Assistant to the NAHCON Chairman on Tuesday, the story was “reckless, defamatory, and entirely fabricated.”

He dismissed the allegations of disrespect and coordinated attacks against the VP as “entirely fabricated and unethical.”

Muazu pointed out that the Chairman maintains a professional, respectful relationship with the Office of the Vice President and all government institutions.

“The claims of reporting the Vice President to President Tinubu are made-up with no basis,” he said.

The Chairman of NAHCON also denied ordering the arrest and detention of a Newspaper Reporter who was behind the publication against him.

Saying, ” I did not at any time order, direct, or request the arrest of any journalist through the Department of State Services, DSS, or any other security agency