NAHCON Chairman Mourns Killing Of 16 Travellers In Edo

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abdullahi Saleh, has expressed sorrow over the killing of 16 travelers in Uromi, Edo State.

In a condolence message issued on Saturday, Saleh sympathized with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the families of the victims, and all Nigerians, emphasizing the need for national unity and the protection of innocent lives across the country.

“I was saddened to hear the report of the killing of 16 travelers by a mob on March 27, 2025, in the Undune Efandion community of Uromi, Edo State,” he said.

“Nigeria is a diverse country. It is high time we embraced one another as brothers and sisters. Only through unity can we achieve national development.”

The NAHCON Chairman commended President Tinubu for swiftly ordering a manhunt for the perpetrators, which has already led to the arrest of 14 suspects.

“At this juncture, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves commendation from all Nigerians for his prompt response to this dastardly act. His swift action is a clear example of exemplary leadership and dedication to the nation’s security,” he added.

Saleh also prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls, saying, “May Allah the Almighty grant those who lost their lives in the attack Jannatul Firdaus and comfort their families. Amin.”

The NAHCON Chairman assured Nigerians that the commission remains committed to ensuring a seamless Hajj operation in 2025.

He disclosed that during a recent visit to Saudi Arabia, the commission assessed the preparedness of key Hajj service providers to guarantee quality services for Nigerian pilgrims.

“We are putting arrangements in place to ensure that every Nigerian pilgrim receives efficient services throughout the 2025 Hajj period.

“All materials designed for the use of Nigerian pilgrims during their stay in the Holy City were showcased during our visit,” he said.

Sale reassured intending Pilgrims that NAHCON would not fail them, reiterating the Commission’s dedication to its responsibilities.

“I also commend Vice President Kashim Shettima for the continuous support and guidance he has given to NAHCON,” he said.

Ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, Saleh urged Nigerians to use the occasion to demonstrate sacrifice, love, and peace, calling on Citizens to reflect on the values of unity and harmony.

