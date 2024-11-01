…NAHCON Chairman Inaugurates Nusuk-Masar Committee

Share

The Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman has inaugurated the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah requirement for 2025 Hajj Operation as it facilitated the Pilgrims’ Hajj procedures and processes.

He reiterated the importance of the Committee’s assignment as the backbone of the 2025 Hajj Operation.

Professor Saleh therefore urged the Committee to work diligently under the following terms of reference: Activation and general management of the 2025 Hajj Nusuk-Masar portal for the Nigerian Intending Pilgrims, Training of users at NAHCON, States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Agencies/Boards/Commissions and Licensed Tour Operators nationwide.

Also among others, to enlighten and liaise with all relevant internal and external stakeholders in the general tasks of the Nusuk-Masar as required by Saudi Arabian Authorities. The Committee is led by Engr. Muhammad Goni.

