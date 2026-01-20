NAHCON Chairman Concludes Second Pre-Hajj Visit To Saudi Arabia

The Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has concluded his second pre-Hajj visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking a major step in preparations for the 2026 Hajj.

The visit, which took place from 4th to 19th January 2026, focused on consolidating operational arrangements, strengthening coordination with Saudi authorities, and aligning Nigerian service providers and stakeholders with the timelines and standards set by the Kingdom ahead of the 2026 Hajj.

Ahmad Muazu, Technical Assistant on Media to the Chairman, said that during the visit, the NAHCON delegation held high-level engagements with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), the Saudi Ministry of Health, Mashāʾir, feeding and accommodation service providers, airlines, and Nigerian stakeholders in the Kingdom. These engagements yielded progress in airlift coordination, accommodation and feeding arrangements, Mashāʾir services, medical preparedness, and media coordination frameworks.

Key achievements of the visit include the signing and initiation of service agreements, uploading contracts and flight schedules on the Nusuk Masar platform, inspection and identification of clinics and medical facilities in Makkah and Madinah, confirmation of unified medical screening requirements, alignment on digital health and operational platforms, and diplomatic engagement with Saudi authorities.

The Commission also concluded coordination meetings with state pilgrims’ welfare boards and licensed tour operators to reinforce compliance with agreed timelines, guidelines, service standards, and regulatory requirements ahead of the 2026 Hajj.

With the conclusion of the visit, NAHCON will transition to the next phase of preparations, including finalisation of contracts, uploading pilgrims’ data, medical screenings, and continued engagement with relevant authorities to ensure a smooth and well-coordinated Hajj exercise.