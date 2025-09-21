NAHCON Chairman, Commissioners Depart For Saudi Arabia

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, will on Monday, September 22, 2025, lead a delegation of Commissioners and the Commission’s Secretary, Dr. Mustapha M. Ali, to Saudi Arabia to finalize service agreements ahead of the 2026 Hajj exercise.

According to Fatima Sanda Usara, Deputy Director, Information and Public Affairs, the trip is in line with the operational calendar released by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU), which stipulates early contracting and payment for Mashair (camps) between September 6–23, 2025 (15–29 Safar 1447H).

She further explained that MoHU has fixed September 23–24, 2025 (1–2 Rabi’ al-Awwal 1447H) as the deadline for contracting essential services such as transportation and accommodation.

“Meanwhile, October 12, 2025 (20 Rabi’ al-Thani 1447H) has been set as the deadline for the announcement of pilgrims’ registration and the submission of pilgrims’ data for grouping via the Nusuk platform,” Usara stated.

In line with this, NAHCON has fixed October 8, 2025, as the deadline for State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Agencies, Commissions, and licensed Hajj Tour Operators to remit Hajj fares for the 2026 pilgrimage.

“NAHCON urges all stakeholders to take these deadlines seriously to ensure seamless arrangements and a successful Hajj for Nigerian pilgrims,” she added.