New Telegraph

April 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NAHCON Chair Debunks…

NAHCON Chair Debunks Sidelining Board Members

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Chairman Saleh Usman has dismissed the allegations that he has sidelined other the board.

Some of the claims are the non-inclusion of the board’s non-executive members in procurement activities, non-purchase of official vehicles for non-executive members and his deliberate refusal to attend to them.

However, in a statement yesterday, the professor said every member of the board was being accorded their entitlements according to the rules guiding the operations of the office.

He said: “It is imperative to note that by virtue of their position, these non-Executive Board members have no any specific role, in either procurement Act or the NAHCON Act, particularly in Procurement and administrative activities.

“Rule 2 of the NAHCON Act clearly stipulates the status and function of all members of the Board. It said: “The Chairman and three full members of the Commission shall serve on full-time basis.

The remaining six members, at least two of whom should be women, who shall serve on part-time basis.” “The claim by the Board member representing North East Abba Jato, whom I considered as the most honourable and humble, is also baseless.

“Before my coming to the Commission as the Chairman, it was the tradition to take 2 members of these non-Executive Board members to participate in the pre-visit contingent.

“Therefore, during the Commission’s first pre-Hajj visit to the KSA under my leadership 2 of these nonexecutive members namely: Haj Aisha Obi, a representative of the South East, and Alh Abba Jato, a representative of the North East, were nominated to participate and they actively participated in all the pre-visit exercise.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Bauchi Gov Names Emir Of Jama’are As Amirul Hajj
Read Next

S’Korean Acting President Speaks On Planned Trade Talks With US
Share
Copy Link
×