NAHCON Chair Commends Tinubu, Shettima Over Resolution Of Pilgrims’ BTA Via ATM Issue

Share

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abdullahi Saleh Usman Pakistan, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their timely intervention in resolving the controversy surrounding the mode of disbursement of Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) to Nigerian pilgrims.

Pakistan made the commendation following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to reverse its earlier policy of issuing BTA via ATM cards, opting instead to provide cash payments to intending pilgrims—an outcome made possible by the intervention of the presidency.

According to the NAHCON Chairman, the shift back to cash disbursement aligns better with the realities faced by most Nigerian pilgrims, the majority of whom are rural dwellers with limited exposure to modern banking systems and little familiarity with international financial transactions.

“No nation can afford to be left behind in an ever-changing world. However, new innovations must be gradually and systematically introduced, taking into consideration the unique culture and background of the society,” he said.

He highlighted the practical challenges faced in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, where the limited number of ATM machines — often fewer than five in areas where pilgrims reside — further complicates access to funds for the millions participating in the annual religious pilgrimage.

Pakistan stressed the importance of proactive planning by Hajj managers to adapt to the fast-evolving global systems, noting that the Commission is keen on avoiding future public controversies such as those experienced in 2024 and 2025

“After this 2025 Hajj, the Commission will convene a meeting with relevant stakeholders under the guidance of the Vice President to find a lasting solution to the BTA disbursement issue,” he added.

The NAHCON Chairman reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to ensuring the welfare and comfort of Nigerian pilgrims, while urging continued collaboration with all arms of government to streamline the Hajj operations in line with global best practices.

Share