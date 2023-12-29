NAHCON CEO Visits Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, paid a courtesy visit to the esteemed Saudi Ambassador to Nigeria Mr. Faisal Ibrahim Al-Ghamidy. The visit which took place recently at the Embassy of the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, Abuja, was aimed at strengthening ties and fostering collaboration between the two entities. In a statement made available to journalists by the Assistant Director Public Affairs, NAHCON, Fatima Sanda Usara said having recently assumed the role as the head of NAHCON, Malam Arabi expressed gratitude to the Saudi Ambassador for the unwavering support that NAHCON has enjoyed under the diplomatic umbrella of the Saudi Embassy.

This visit highlighted the longstanding cordial relationship between NAHCON and the Saudi Embassy, reflecting a history of mutual understanding and cooperation. During the meeting, both parties engaged in fruitful discussions, acknowledging the importance of their partnership in facilitating the annual Hajj pilgrimage. The NAHCON Chairman conveyed his appreciation for the continuous support provided by the Saudi Embassy, which has significantly contributed to the success of Hajj operations.

In a joint commitment to further enhance efficiency and collaboration, both the Chairman of NAHCON and the Saudi Ambassador agreed to streamline work- ing relations. The aim is to simplify processes and expedite the flow of activities, ensuring a seamless experience for pilgrims and stakeholders involved. These collaborative efforts between NAHCON and the Saudi Embassy are anticipated to create a more conducive environment for effective communication and coordination, ultimately benefiting the thousands of pilgrims undertaking the sacred Hajj journey.

The commitment to fast-track processes reflects the shared vision of both entities to ensure the welfare of pilgrims and strengthen the bonds between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia. In another development, NAHCON will soon conclude investigations into complaints received in response to its call for petitions against any of the Private Tour Operators approved to convey pilgrims for 2024 Hajj under the private sector. It would be recalled that on December 13, NAHCON announced the temporary suspension of Hajj slot allocations to tour operators.

This decision signaled a commitment to fairness and equity following grievances from certain quarters. Until the inquiry is concluded, NAHCON would withhold further actions, with updates to be communicated publicly once the process is finalized.