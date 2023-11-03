NAHCON Boss Visits Chief Imam Of Lagos, NASFAT, Ads Leadership

…Seeks Support Ahead Of Hajj 2024

In continuation of his consultative visits to stakeholders across the country ahead of Hajj 2024, the acting Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi OON, FWC, paid courtesy visits to the Chief Imam of Lagos, Fadilat Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abou Nolla.

Malam Arabi also met with the leaderships of the Ansaru Deen Society of Nigeria and Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria, NASFAT, during his southwest visit. In a press statement issued by the Commission’s Deputy Director, Information and Publication, Mousa Ubandawaki, the NAHCON boss said his decision to visit the cleric and the Muslim organizations was to solicit their support and cooperation in the effort to reposition the Commission in serving the ummah in general and the pilgrims in particular.

According to him, It is imperative for Muslim leaders to be actively involved in the enlightenment of pilgrims as part of their missionary duties as enjoined by Almighty Allah. “I am here to remind our scholars and leaders of their religious duties to help educate our people.

We cannot afford to ignore the critical roles they play in the affairs of Muslims,” he said Malam Arabi, therefore, assured his hosts that he would leave no stone unturned in bringing improvements to some areas necessary in Hajj operation and vowed to build on the legacy laid by the founding fathers of the commission to ensure that pilgrims get value for money in service delivery.

“As masters of change, we want you to join hands with us so that we can all succeed. So that we can make the President happy, and also the Nigerian Muslims who rallied around him too happy. Together, we can achieve the Renewed Hope of Mr. President,” he said.

The NAHCON helmsman, who was received by the leadership of Ansaru Deen Society Worldwide led by the National President, Aare (Dr) Abdul Rafiu Ademola Sanni, at the Surulere Headquarters, expressed appreciation to the NAHCON boss for his visit and assured the Society’s unflinching support and cooperation to ensure that the 2024 Hajj is successful and hitch-free. He stated that the society would con- tinue to educate and encourage intending pilgrims on the need to pay their fare on time to enable the Commission to plan its programs.