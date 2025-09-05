NAHCON Board Introduces New Reforms, Redeploys Staff Back To Ministries

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and its Board of Directors have approved the redeployment of some of its Staff Back to their original Ministries and Parastatals.

Fatima Binta Usara, Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations Officer, said in a press release that the minor shake-up in the Commission workforce followed the resolution of its Board at its 14th sitting held between 26th and 27th August 2025.

Hence, in line with the Board’s resolve, the Commission’s executive arm has effected the reposting of pool officers back to their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies with immediate effect. Accordingly, the affected officers were issued with letters on Thursday, 4th September 2025.

The Board’s decision was taken primarily to eliminate redundancy and reposition the Commission for enhanced, effective and efficient service delivery. This step was also taken to motivate staff towards higher performance.

To support the ongoing reforms, the Board approved the promotion of some deserving officers. It also approved Capacity Building Programs for the entire staff aimed at equipping employees with requisite skills to achieve the organisational objectives of the Commission.

Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman has assured that the 5th Board would do everything necessary to build an effective and resilient workforce dedicated to fulfilling NAHCON’s statutory responsibilities in the service of Nigerian pilgrims. Similarly, NAHCON will continue to introduce other reforms for enhanced productivity