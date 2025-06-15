NAHCON Begins Inbound Transportation, Returns 1,310 Pilgrims

Share

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has begun the inbound transportation of Nigerian pilgrims, with 1,310 of them already returned back home from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Data released by Malam Shafii Mohammed, Principal Information Officer, NAHCON, said that four designated Nigerian Hajj air carriers recorded a total of four flights.

Mohammed said, “Maxair flight VM269 departed Jeddah to Bauchi at 08:07hrs with 551 pilgrims and seven officials.

“Flynas flight XY9006 departed Jeddah to Kebbi at 09:45hrs with 413 Kebbi pilgrims and six officials.

“UMZA flight UY3534 departed Jeddah to Abuja at 13:12hrs with 41 pilgrims and 122 officials.

“Airpeace flight APK7901 departed Jeddah to Owerri at 23:45hrs with 305 pilgrims and seven officials.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that approximately 63,000 Nigerian pilgrims performed the just-concluded 2025 Hajj.

Share