NAHCON Awards Hajj Seat To Nigeria’s Winner Of Int’l Qur’anic Competition

The Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, OON, fwc has congratulated Hajara Ibrahim Dan’azumi, the first prize winner at the 18th Edition of the Hashemite Jordan International Qur’anic Competition for Females.

Fatima Sanda Usara the Commission Assistant Director of Public Affairs, said the competition was held between 17th and 22nd February 2024, in Jordan.

She added that the prestigious competition is organized annually by the Ministry of Endowments, Islamic Affairs, and Holy Places of Jordan.

Hajara Dan’azumi, a 19-year-old student of Abubakar Siddiq Community Islamic School, Gombe, who is also a 200 Level student of the Gombe State University studying Botany, represented Nigeria in the 60 Hizb with Tajwid category.

Fatima, notes that She impressively scored 99.5% to emerge first place winner against contestants from 39 other countries.

In a congratulatory message to the Gombe state Governor, His Excellency Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, Malam Jalal Arabi expressed delight at the exceptional performance of Hajara Ibrahim Dan’azumi.

The NAHCON helmsman, represented by his Personal Assistant, Usman Nuraini, at a special reception hosted by the state government, announced an award of the 2024 Hajj Seat to Malama Hajara.

The event in honour of the prize winner took place on Thursday 7th March 2024 at the Gombe Government House. During the ceremony, Governor Inuwa Yahaya rewarded Hajara’s excellent performance with a gift of five million Naira.

In addition, the governor offered her a full scholarship package from degree to PhD and another five million Naira award was granted to Hajara’s Islamic school “to improve its operations and enhance the effectiveness of students’ training”.

The NAHCON Chairman’s recognition of Hajara’s performance is in line with his tradition of reward for hard work and excellence across the board. It is Malam Arabi’s conviction that recognising such achievements would motivate others to replicate the feat while they bear the torch that projects the good values of the religion of Islam.