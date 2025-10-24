NAHCON Applauds Tinubu, Shettima Over Reduction In 2026 Hajj Fare

The Chairman, Board, management and entire staff of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their recent directive to reduce the cost of the 2026 Hajj. The Commission regards this as a thoughtful and timely move that brings great relief to intending pilgrims across the country.

The President’s instruction to review Hajj fares downward shows a government that listens and responds to the people’s concerns. It also reflects genuine empathy for the financial strain faced by many Muslims who dream of performing the sacred pilgrimage.

The Deputy Director, Information and Publication,Fatima Sanda Usara in a Statement said NAHCON equally hails the government’s call on pilgrims and State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards to take advantage of the current appreciation of the Naira by making early remittances. Acting promptly, as mentioned by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Alhaji Ibrahim Hadeja, after the meeting at the Villa, would help Nigeria lock in the benefits of the stronger currency.

The directive and recommendation for early remittances show a deep understanding of both NAHCON’s operational challenges and the economic realities of our pilgrims. It is another clear example of a responsive and people-focused administration that steps in with practical solutions, especially to the Commission.

This directive reinforces President Tinubu’s steady support for improving Hajj management in Nigeria through interventions that make the exercise more affordable, transparent, and wellcoordinated. Usara said NAHCON will work closely with all stakeholders to ensure the full implementation of the directive and to deliver a smooth and rewarding 2026 Hajj for Nigerian pilgrims.

Hence, NAHCON calls upon intending pilgrims to hasten and make payment sequel to disclosure of the new fare which will be announced soon. This will enable their boards to make early remittances that will enable the Central Bank of Nigeria to use the favorable exchange rate for the Hajj services.