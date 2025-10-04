NAHCON Announces December 31 Deadline For 2026 Hajj Payment

The National Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, Professor Abdullahi Usman, has said that the Commission has given December 31, 2025 as the deadline for the complete payment for the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage. Speaking at a press Conference in Kano on Friday, Professor Usman, said, “the deadline now stands. States are to remit 50% fare deposits to the Commission in order to maintain their allocations.

“Accordingly, by December 31, 2025, every pilgrim must have complete payment. These deadlines are not just administrative, but they are to guarantee early camp booking, stronger contracts, and provision of efficient services,” he added. He stated that when he went to Saudi Arabia in September to defend the Nigerian pilgrims, secure for them cost efficient services and prepare the ground for a better 2026 Hajj.