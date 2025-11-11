NAHCON Announces Cuts In 2026 Hajj Fares

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced a downward review of the 2026 Hajj fares for intending pilgrims across the country.

The move was after President Bola Tinubu, in October, through his Deputy Chief of Staff, Sen. Ibrahim Hadeija, directed NAHCON to reduce the cost of the 2026 Hajj fares that it had recently announced. A month before that, in September, the agency had announced its approved fares for the 2026 Hajj.

In an update released by the Commission yesterday on X, pilgrims from the Borno and Adamawa zones will now pay N7,579,020.96 compared to N8,327,125.59 in 2025 — a reduction of N748,104.63.

Similarly, intending pilgrims from the Northern Zone will pay N7,696,769.76, representing a decrease of N760,915.83 from the previous year’s N8,457,685.59.

For the Southern Zone, the re- vised fare for 2026 is N7,991,141.76, down by N792,943.83 from the 2025 fare of N8,784,085.59. It noted that the adjustments were made to make the pilgrimage more affordable for Nigerian Muslims ahead of the 2026 Hajj exercise.