NAHCON Announces 2025 Hajj Fare For Intending Pilgrims 

Share

…Southern states intending pilgrims to pay N8.7M

…Borno, Adamawa zone, intending pilgrims to pay N8.3m

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced the fare for the 2025 Hajj for intended prospective pilgrims planning to perform this year’s Holy pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina, in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement signed by Fatima Sanda Usara, Assistant Director of Information and Publication, NAHCON and made available to the media, on Monday.

She said in the statement dated 20th January 2025 that “The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), under the leadership of its Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman is pleased to announce the Hajj fare for the 2025 season. The fare was announced sequel to approval from the Office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

She added that “Indeed NAHCON Chairman and his team in collaboration with a representative of the Presidency, Malam Ameen Amshi, who is Special Assistant to the President, Special Duties did their best to maintain the Hajj fare within the same range as previously charged. Others who actively participated in stemming the cost are leadership of State Executive Secretaries, namely Malam Idris Ahmad Almakura, the Forum Chairman who doubles as the Executive Secretary (E.S) of Nasarawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, his colleague from Kebbi State and Deputy Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Faruku Aliyu Yaro, with their Secretary and E.S of Adamawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Salihu among others who worked tirelessly to ensure that the fares do not skyrocket.

This modest effort on the fare was reached after extensive consultations to ensure inclusivity in this important decision-making process.

“The 2025 Hajj fare for Borno and Adamawa zone, intending pilgrims are expected to pay N8,327,125.59 (eight million, three hundred and twenty-seven thousand, one hundred and twenty- five Naira fifty-nine kobo).

“Similarly, the cost of 2025 Hajj for intending pilgrims from Southern states is N8, 784, 085.59 (eight million, seven hundred and eighty-four thousand, eighty-five Naira Naira fifty-nine kobo).

“Intending pilgrims from the Northern zone will pay N8, 457,685.59 (eight million, four hundred and fifty-seven thousand, six hundred and eighty-five Naira fifty-nine kobo).”

Usara said “Professor Saleh commended the whole team describing the Hajj fare as a product of extensive collaboration with all stakeholders. He appreciated the support of the Presidency and Forum of State E.S.

The Chairman urged prospective pilgrims to take note of the timelines and Saudi guidelines while emphasizing the importance of early payment and timely registration to avoid last-minute inconveniences.”

She advised those seeking further details and a breakdown of the fare to visit the NAHCON.

Share

Please follow and like us: