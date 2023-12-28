NAHCON Affirms Allocations Of Hajj Seats To 40 Tour Operators

Following the complaints received against the allocations of Hajj seats to some selected tour operators, the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has affirmed the allocation to the 40 Tour Operators as qualified Companies in the operations of Hajj.

According to a release signed by the Assistant Director of Public Affairs of the Commission, Fatima Sanda Usara, explained that on 13th of December 2023, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) paused the allocation of Hajj seats to Private Tour Operators following some complaints it received over the selection of the 40 operators approved to run the 2024 Hajj under the private sector.

Fatima Sanda Usara, notes, “In the spirit of inclusivity and receptiveness, NAHCON granted the complainants the benefit of the doubt by investigating their petitions.

She added, “At the end of the probe, NAHCON and other stakeholders are convinced and pleased to announce that the objections raised were not sufficient to overturn the qualification of the 40 approved operators for the 2024 Hajj.

“The qualified companies convincingly met the laid down criteria vis-à-vis Capacity of operations, Years of Experience, Historical antecedents and Clean Bill of Operations.”

She added that “accordingly, the selection of the 40 companies is affirmed to be impartial, aligning with established criteria.

Consequently, the remaining 70 successful Companies have already proceeded with mergers alongside the approved 40.

“In its statutory role as the supervisor, NAHCON has urged the companies entering into agreements to forward to the Commission copies of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and other legal documents binding them into the business for perusal and documentation.”

Fatima reminded us that NAHCON remains committed in carrying all its stakeholders along. In accordance therefore, the NAHCON Chairman, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi reassures its intending pilgrims that his leadership is determined to ensure that the 2024 Hajj fare remains within the N4,500,000 threshold and not above.

“The Commission appreciates the support it has been receiving from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in bolstering the hope of the Commission’s primary clients, the pilgrims, as well as all other stakeholders.

Sanda Usara said Malam Arabi revealed that NAHCON will announce the final Hajj fare as soon as it finalizes negotiations with service providers and other relevant government agencies involved in Hajj matters.