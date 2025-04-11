NAHCO Soars With Record Earnings, Dividend Increases By 134%

Share

In an era marked by economic volatility and global uncertainties, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc has delivered a masterclass in corporate performance, thrilling shareholders with stellar results, unprecedented value creation and returns on shareholders’ investments.

The company’s audited results for the year ended December 31, 2024, unveiled on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange, reveal a sweeping surge across all financial indicators, reinforcing NAHCO’s stature as a blue-chip heavyweight in Nigeria’s capital market.

Leading the charge is a blistering 88.5% increase in revenue, rising from N28.40 billion in 2023 to an all-time high of N53.54 billion in 2024.

This remarkable growth was underpinned by core operational excellence, with gross profit more than doubling to N33.08 billion—representing a 120.53 per cent uptick yearon-year.

Operating profit leapt by 123.93%, climbing from N8.86 billion to N19.84 bil – lion, firmly driven by core business lines rather than one-off gains. The bottom line was equally robust.

Profit before tax soared by 115.4 per cent to N18.70 billion, while net profit after tax skyrocketed by 132 per cent to N12.86 billion—cementing NAHCO’s reputation as a profit powerhouse.

This translated to an earnings per share of N6.60, up from N2.84 in the prior year, providing a solid base for an aggressive dividend policy.

In a move that delighted investors, the company’s board, led by Dr. Seinde Fadeni, proposed a 134 per cent increase in dividend payout— rising from N2.54 to N5.94 per share.

The N11.58 billion dividend, subject to shareholder approval, underscores NAHCO’s commitment to consistent and generous returns.

With a dividend yield in double digits and a share price that has appreciated by over 175 per cent in the last 15 months, NAHCO remains a compelling choice for both income and growth investors.

Beneath the surface of these headline numbers lies a bedrock of financial stability and strategic foresight. Total assets expanded by 72 per cent to N46.95 billion, while shareholders’ funds climbed by 65.5 per cent to N20.07 billion.

Return on equity (ROE) surged to 64.1 per cent, while return on assets (ROA) hit 39.8 per cent, both reflecting superior capital efficiency.

Segmental performance showed across-the-board strength: ground handling revenue doubled to N36.60 bilion; cargo business income rose by nearly 39 per cent; and other subsidiaries—ranging from logistics to training— delivered robust top-line and bottom-line growth.

