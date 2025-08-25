NAHCO Sets 2029 For N300bn Revenue Growth, Diversification Drive

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) has unveiled an ambitious five-year strategic blueprint aimed at propelling its revenues to N300 billion by 2029, a move that underscores its resolve to consolidate its dominance in ground handling while expanding into new growth frontiers.

The Lagos-based group, a leading provider of aviation ground handling and logistics services across Nigeria and West Africa, disclosed that it intends to grow turnover from N53.54 billion in 2024 to N300 billion through a blend of its core businesses and carefully curated new ventures.

At its recent Annual General Meeting, Chairman of NAHCO, Seinde Fadeni, assured shareholders of the company’s readiness to deliver on the target, describing the roadmap as both realistic and achievable. “The board and management are completely focused on implementing the company’s five-year strategic blueprint, which will drive the next phase of growth for the group,” Fadeni said.

“We plan to further diversify our businesses and enhance existing operations to drive revenue above N300 billion within the next five years.” Under the revenue model, N120 billion is expected from ground handling, N40 billion from cargo handling, N36 billion from NAHCO Logistics Services, N15 billion from the NAHCO Free Zone, N80 billion from NAHCO Commodities, N7 billion from NAHCO Travel & Hospitality, and N2 billion from the NAHCO Aviation Academy.

Group Managing Director, Olumuyiwa Olumekun, noted that the growth agenda rests heavily on sustained investment in modern equipment, technology deployment, and human capital development. “Since transiting from being the foremost ground handling service provider in the entire sub-region to becoming a diversified, total logistics group, we have been driven by the earnest desire to provide an unmatched level of excellent service delivery to our clients,” Olumekun stated.

“This commitment has become more urgent as we seek to satisfy new demands for excellence and to improve shareholder value.” He further disclosed that NAHCO had broken new ground by commencing specialised services such as the handling of shipments containing radioactive materials—a first in the Nigerian aviation industry.

He assured stakeholders that comprehensive processes and compliance protocols had been instituted to ensure safe and efficient delivery of such sensitive operations. Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, Prince Saheed Lasisi, reinforced the company’s credibility, pointing to the renewal of contracts with international airlines as proof of client confidence.

“It is a measure of the trust that the airlines have in us that they have extended our contracts with them. We are honoured with the trust reposed in us by our clients,” Lasisi affirmed. The company’s five-year plan also embeds environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, alongside a digital transformation agenda and a fleet renewal programme, all of which are designed to enhance efficiency and long-term profitability.

With its diversified portfolio spanning ground handling, logistics, commodities, airport management, hospitality, and aviation training, NAHCO is positioning itself as a resilient player in Nigeria’s aviation and logistics value chain, with its eye firmly set on aN300 billion horizon.