NAHCO names 2 directors

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc has appointed Mr. Abdulhamid Aliyu and Revd. Victor Abimbola Olaiya as non-executive directors. The company said in a statement that they were appointed following the retirement of Engr. Mohammed Gambo Umar as non-executive director; Sir Sunday Nnamdi Nwosu, independent non-executive director and Engr. Solagbade Olukayode Alabi, non-executive director on 31st December, 2023.

Aliyu obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in economics from University of Maiduguri. Also, he is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and a Dealing Clerk of the Nigerian Exchange (CISDCN), Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), Institute of Management Specialist (UK), Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), Certified Management Consultant (CMC), Certified Management Specialist (CMS) by the London Graduate School, Doctor of Business Administration (DBA), oil and gas (Honoris Causa) and member of African Business Club (ABC). He was the manager in charge of investment at HB Investment & Finance Limited 1989, the general manager of Fairholme Investment (Nig.) Limited 2000, deputy manager/head capital market at Alpha Securities Limited/Alpha Merchant Bank 1993, country director at Agrid Nigeria Limited 2007, special assistant to the Presidential Adviser on Energy and Strategic Matters 2007, special assistant to the Minister of Petroleum Resources 2010, director/ coordinator Nigeria – Brazil Energy Cooperation, National Energy Council 2011.

Also, Olaiya obtained an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in mechanical engineering from Yaba College of Technology, Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Ife and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in management from the University of Lagos. Olaiya, who is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) and Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) has gained three decades of extensive experience in the oil and gas industry with Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN). Also, he worked as a data enumerator/supervisor at the Federal Office of Statistics. Olaiya was the general manager, Venture Relations Department of the Upstream Affiliates of ExxonMobil.