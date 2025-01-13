NAHCO Appoints GMD

Share

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company PLC has appointed Mr. Olumuyiwa Olumekun as group managing director. Olumekun took over from Mr. Indranil Gupta whose tenure expired December 31, 2024.

A statement by the Company Secretary, Mr. Bello Abdullahi explained that the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) had been notified of the appointment.

Olumekun obtained a degree from the University of Ibadan (1985) and is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School, where he completed the chief executive and advanced management programmes.

Since 2022, he has remained as a non-executive director on the Board of NAHCO subsidiaries including NAHCO Free Trade Zone, NAHCO Commodities Limited, NAHCO Travels & Hospitality Limited and Mainland Cargo Options (now NAHCO Logistics).

Prior to joining NAHCO, Mr. Olumekun spent 23 years at Red Star Express Plc (FedEx), where he retired as executive director in 2015.

At Red Star, he managed the FedEx brand and oversaw core functions, including sales, marketing, operations, strategy & business development, customer service and IT and was a member of the Board of Directors for a decade.

Olumekun is a member of the Institute of Directors (IoD) and a Registered Professional with the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

Olumekun, a seasoned business executive with over three decades of leadership experience across various industries retired as group executive director, corporate services at NAHCO Plc in February 2022.

During his tenure, he held multiple strategic roles, including acting managing director (August 2021 – February 2022) and executive director of corporate services, where he provided leadership to key functions such as human resources, learning & development, IT, administrative services, infrastructure and procurement and was part of the team that successfully implemented the company’s transformative 2019-2023 strategic plan, which resulted in over a 300% increase in profitability.

In 2019, he spearheaded NAHCO’s Commercial and Business Development efforts before transitioning to the Corporate Services Directorate.

