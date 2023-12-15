NAGIS Rakes N986.5m In Revenue, To Hit N1bn By December Ending – DG.

Nasarawa Geographic Information Service (NAGIS) on Thursday said it has raked in the sum of N986.5 million as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to the state government coffer from January to date.

The Director General of NAGIS, Sunny Agassi disclosed this while defending the agency’s 2024 budget before the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Lands and Survey in Lafia.

He explained that NAGIS approved revenue budget for 2023 was N 974,500,000 but the agency had so far collected N986,497,190.33 from January to date above its revenue target and promised to hit N1 billion by the end of this December this year.

The DG said “Honourable members at the moment, we have collected N986,497,190.33 to the coffer of the state government from January to this moment”

” We have superseded our approved revenue budget for 2023 of N 974,500,000. We will do our best to collect more revenue to the coffer of the state government in 2024,” he said

Agassi appreciated the committee, the State Assembly and Gov. Abdullahi Sule for giving special attention to NAGIS’s success.

He disclosed that the money collected by the agency was generated from Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), Right of Occupancy (R of O), rent and government properties, among others.

He appreciated the committee and Gov. Abdullahi Sule for supporting the agency to succeed and called for its sustenance.

Responding, the Chairman, Lands and Survey, Ezekiel Mandung said that the committee would continue to support NAGIS activities to succeed.

He loaded NAGIS for generating more revenue to the coffers of the state government and urged the agency to generate more revenue for the state in 2024.