Nagelsmann: Germany’s Success Might Not Be Defined By Euro 2024

Julian Nagelsmann, the former manager of Bayern Munich, has secured his first victory as the head coach of the German National Team.

However, there are high expectations that the team will use the upcoming months to rebuild and prepare for a strong performance in the EURO 2024 competition.

Nagelsmann recognizes that although winning a trophy would be fantastic, the squad is not yet ready to compete at that level.

“I think it’s normal when you’re part of a tournament, you want to win it. We want to win this tournament, but a good result probably won’t only be winning it maybe if we get to the semifinal or quarterfinal or whatever, and we play a brilliant way of football and the whole country is proud of us, that could be a success as well,” Nagelsmann told ESPN’s Kay Murray (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

“It’s not easy to predict at the moment, but it’s normal for every team to want to win the tournament.”

After years of failure, it might seem absurd to think that Germany can even compete for a final four or final eight positions at the EUROs, but Nagelsmann will be aiming for that anyway.