NAGB: Nigeria At Critical Juncture In Achieving Food Security

The President of Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG), Arc Kabir Ibrahim, has disclosed that Nigeria is at a critical juncture in the nation’s collective journey toward achieving food security, a cornerstone of economic stability and social well-being.

Ibrahim in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos explained that the current administration of President Bola Tinubu had opened the economy for growth and the entire country for development but the people have to purge themselves of inequity and distrust for government actions and intentions.

According to him, the third republic has brought in an admixture of successes and failures with both macroeconomic and microeconomic challenges making the once rich nation becoming a ghost of itself.

He emphasised that in these moments of adversity, there is need for agric stakeholders to find opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and transformation in the country’s agric sector.

Ibrahim noted that at the heart of NAGB efforts is its commitment to fostering a collaborative environment where stakeholders from various sectors can come together to share knowledge, resources, and expertise.

The NAGB president admonished that the organization is a playing a pivotal role to bring together international experts and local stakeholders to explore solutions to the pressing agricultural and nutritional challenges the country’s face.

He said: “NAGB always share insights into our current projects and policy strategies. We do highlight initiatives aimed at promoting climate-resilient agriculture, enhancing irrigation systems, and supporting small-scale farmers through training and financial assistance.

Also outline our future plans, including the development of agro-industrial parks and the implementation of digital technologies to improve supply chain efficiency.

“We welcome our international partners to join us in fostering a dialogue that transcend borders and disciplines.

“Together, we can leverage our collective expertise to develop innovative solutions that address the complex interplay between agriculture, nutrition, and climate change in Nigeria.

“As we move forward, we are committed to ensuring that our policies and projects are informed by the latest research and best practices from around the world.

“We believe that by working together, we can create a future where every individual has access to nutritious food, where our agricultural systems are resilient to climate change, and where our economies are strong and sustainable.”

On Nigerians perception to current administration’s governance, the renowned agriculturist said: “It is very glaring that there is now a very articulate discontent with government action no matter how well intended.

“Every action of government is viewed with suspicion such that it is gradually becoming exceedingly difficult for the leaders to remain focused on national development but are rather forced to engage in continuous crises management which has, in fact, become the order of the day and is clearly inhibiting any meaningful national progress.

“To be fair to the current administration, though,it has opened the economy for growth and the entire country for economic development but the people have to purge themselves of inequity and distrust for government actions and intentions.

“The leaders may also need to continuously show that they are indeed equitable and transparent in all their actions to regain the trust of the people.

“And Nigerians should put the overall development of the Nation as paramount and sine quo non to sustainable prosperity rather than dwelling on divisiveness and disjointed politics.”

