NAF’s Enhanced Training As Strategy For Air Capabilities

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recently celebrated a milestone – one year of air combat missions without a single aircraft mishap. EMMANUEL ONANI brings perspectives

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is a critical component of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), conducting counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations across theatres, particularly in the North-East (Operation Hadin Kai), and North West (Operation Fansan Yamma).

As a matter of fact, the NAF is the Service responsible for the projection of the nation’s air power capabilities, within the defence and security ecosystem, as unambiguously captured in the Armed Forces Act (AFA), as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) respectively.

Security analysts have often underscored the centrality of the Air Force in the ongoing kinetic operations, against the backdrop of unrelenting, targeted aerial bombardment through air interdiction missions,

Available records indicate that since assumption of office in June 2023, the 22nd Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has continued to advance the frontiers of aviation safety through expanded safety training, enhanced command-level oversight, and the adoption of predictive safety management practices, among other veritable tools needed to make the organisation occupy a pride of place in the comity of world Air Forces.

The upscaling of the NAF’s interests in recent times, including acquisition/delivery of latest platforms, have also accounted for the losses suffered by terrorists and other enemies of the State – in terms of lives, and assets – with reports suggesting possible disarray, and degradation. There are indications that the battle-weary fighters may be surreptitiously seeking to surrender, in exchange for possible amnesty/pardon.

During the 2025 Safety Review Board (SRB) meeting held last month, Air Marshal Abubakar had disclosed that the NAF had continued to raise the bar in aviation safety through a series of deliberate reforms aimed at institutionalizing a culture of operational discipline, foresight, and professionalism; a full calendar without an aircraft mishap.

While describing the milestone as a reflection of deliberate institutional reforms, the Distinguished Flying Star (DFS) holder explained that same was not “fortuitous”, but rather “a significant achievement, one that underscores the collective commitment and vigilance of our personnel,”, adding that “Safety is not a one-time achievement, but a continuous process requiring foresight, innovation, and accountability”.

Mindful of the need to equip personnel with modern skills and knowledge, which the renowned English essayist, philosopher, and statesman said “is power”, the three-star General revealed that in the subsisting year, over 1,300 airmen and 157 officers have undergone comprehensive safety induction and awareness training, bringing the total number of safety-trained personnel to 1,199.

“Our goal is to make safety education universal within our ranks,” the Air Marshal noted, emphasizing the need for sustained investment in human capacity alongside technological advancements.

No matter how advanced an aircraft may be, its effectiveness is ultimately determined by the safety environment in which it operates. As the Federal Government continues to enhance Nigeria’s airpower with modern platforms, the NAF remains focused on ensuring these assets operate within the highest safety parameters.

“We must remain vigilant and avoid the trap of complacency. Most aviation accidents are not caused by fate, but by lapses in judgment, communication, or adherence to procedures,” he warned. Commending the efforts of Air Officers Commanding in sustaining quarterly Safety Action Group meetings, he also urged greater accountability and activity at the unit level, underscoring that the responsibility for safety must be shared and internalized across the force.

While this lasted, the Air Chief announced, during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, that about 600 insurgents were killed in the last eight months, during which period also over 300 enemy assets destroyed, amid bolstered operational activities by the Nigerian Air Force.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has unleashed an unyielding air onslaught against terrorist elements in the North-East, killing no fewer than 592 fighters and obliterating 372 enemy assets in eight months, a tempo of operations already outstripping the entirety of 2024.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, revealed these figures in Maiduguri today (12 August 2025,) during a courtesy visit to Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum”, the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame had noted in a statement.

Combat operations

In the same vein, the CAS declared that, “backed by an upgraded fleet and precision night-strike capabilities, NAF aircraft had executed 798 combat sorties, clocking over 1,500 operational flight hours in the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai”. He added that: the operations had crippled terrorist mobility and logistics by destroying 206 technical vehicles and 166 key logistics hubs deep in hostile territory.

“This year, our air war is faster, sharper, and more surgical. We are taking out high-value targets, crippling their logistics, and hunting down every cell that threatens the peace of the North-East,” CAS Abubakar further submitted.

Across Gonori, Rann, Dikwa, Damboa, Azir to Mallam Fatori, to other general areas, the Air Force’s airpower has continued to deal devastating blows to terrorist strongholds, with coordinated day-and-night operations, thanks to modern assets equipped with night vision capacities.

The deployment of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, with in-build capacity of precision and night missions, Mi-171 helicopters for medical evacuation and logistics, and enhanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms for round-the-clock target tracking, have continued continued to put the terrorist elements in panic mode.

It is also hoped that the pressure on Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), Islamic State’s West Africa Province ((ISWAP), and other threats to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the State will be intensified with the anticipated addition of a new Mi-35 gunship. If anything, the addition has the potential of providing close-air support for surface troops in the theatre.

It is widely reported that the CAS is not one who sits in his exalted office at the Headquarters NAF, dishing our orders, without corresponding supervision. If anything, the Air Chief undertakes operational visits to theatres, especially the North East, and North West, where he gets first hand feedback through interactions with tactical commanders, and troops.

During one of such visits to Kebbi, North West Nigeria, the CAS took out time to assess security infrastructure, assuring of the Service’s readiness to protect lives and property of citizens, and residents.

The DOPRI confirming the development has read thus: “In a bid to strengthen regional security and reassure citizens of the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) commitment to national defence, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, undertook an operational assessment visit to Kebbi State on 10 August 2025.

“The visit, which included high-level engagements with senior military commanders, heads of other security agencies and an inspection of key military infrastructure, underscored the Nigerian Air Force’s readiness to respond swiftly and decisively to emerging threats in the North-West.

“The CAS also held a meeting with Governor Mohammed Nasir Idris and members of the Kebbi State Executive Council. Air Marshal Abubakar emphasised the strategic importance of Kebbi State in Nigeria’s security architecture. “Kebbi shares international borders with the Republics of Benin and Niger and has vast rural terrains that demand heightened security vigilance,” the CAS noted. “What affects Kebbi affects the entire North-West, and by extension, the peace and stability of our nation.” He reaffirmed that protecting the lives and property of Nigerians remains a non-negotiable priority for the Nigerian Air Force. “Our commitment is clear: we will locate and root out all criminal elements threatening the peace and safety of law-abiding citizens. Nigeria must be secure for development to thrive.”

Air Marshal Abubakar further praised the readiness of troops and effectiveness of security infrastructure in the state. “I am highly impressed with what I saw on the ground,” he stated. “Our platforms are well-positioned and capable of reaching every part of the state swiftly. Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations will be intensified.”

He also commended the inter-agency synergy among security outfits operating in Kebbi. “I commend the dedication of our colleagues in the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police, Department of State Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and others. Their tireless efforts are making a difference, and we will continue to support them with air power and strategic coordination.”

It is hoped that a combination of air and ground offensives will, in no distant time, result in the final defeat of violent non-state actors, thereby reestablishing the full authority of the State across the all the length and breadth of society.

Accolades from governors

Across states of the federation, the NAF has continued to receive commendations from governors, many of whom offered parcels of land for the establishment of Forward Operating Bases (FOBs), and other partnership arrangements. A few will suffice her, for emphasis’s sake.

At a recent visit to Borno Government House by the Air Chief, Governor Babagana Zulum had praised the NAF for its sustained air support in degrading terrorist capabilities and protecting communities.

“The Nigerian Air Force has been a steadfast partner in our fight against insurgency. Your operations have saved countless lives and allowed our communities to begin rebuilding. The people of Borno State recognise your sacrifices and stand firmly behind you”, Zulum declared.

On his part, Kebbi State Governor, Mohammed Nasir Idris, expressed profound appreciation to the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies for their tireless commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state.

He noted that despite emerging threats and the complex security environment in the North-West, Kebbi has remained largely peaceful, an achievement he attributed to the vigilance and sacrifices of the nation’s security forces. Governor Idris reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering support for the Nigerian Air Force and all sister agencies, stating, “We are fully committed to working hand in hand with our security institutions to ensure Kebbi remains a bastion of peace and stability”.

A few weeks ago, the NAF gained a strategic security foothold in Akwa Ibom State, South-South Nigeria, as the Governor, Umo Eno, donated land for the establishment of an FOB, with a view to strengthening regional security.

Eno also expressed appreciation for the CAS’s visit, describing it as a testament to Akwa Ibom’s rising strategic importance in Nigeria’s security architecture. He pledged sustained support for the Nigerian Air Force, affirming that security is a collective responsibility. “We believe that a safe and secure society is the bedrock of development, and we are glad to partner with the NAF to achieve that objective,” he said.

Observers believe this should fire the NAF to greater performance on its herculean assignment to the nation.